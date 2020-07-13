Vito "Hank" Simone, Jr 87Millbury - Vito "Hank" Simone, Jr. 87, a longtime Millbury resident, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020 surrounded by the ones he loved.Hank was born in Worcester on August 10, 1932, one of six children of Vito Simone, Sr., and Mary (Baldino) Simone. Raised in the Italian neighborhood off Shrewsbury Street, he graduated from Worcester Boys Trade in 1951 and started as an employee for New England Envelope Company which was close to home for 24 years. He then accepted a position with Wyman-Gordon Company, Grafton Plant where he worked for over 14 years before retiring. In his retired years, family was his life. His wife Lucille, his yard and garden, and the family gatherings with his adored grandchildren at his home were the moments in his life that mattered the most.Hank is survived by the "Love of his Life" for over 64 years, his wife, Lucille "Lucy" (Calabrese) Simone; his four children; Susan Coffone of Shrewsbury, Vito L. Simone, III and his wife Carmelina of Millbury, JoAnne DiTommaso and her husband Peter of Auburn and Michael Simone with whom he lived; a brother, Bartolomeo "Buddy" Simone of Worcester and a sister, Aurelia "DeeDee" Coleman both of Worcester; five grandchildren he cherished and adored, Anthony and Stephen Coffone, Nicholas and Matthew Simone, and Angela DiTommaso; his grand dogs he always loved being with, Bruno and Ellie; nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. Hank was predeceased by two brothers, John "Memo" and Domenic "Snooky" Simone of whom he donated his kidney to in 1977, a testament to his endless giving and generosity and a sister, Mary Fisher.Hank was a member of St. Bridgid's Church and the Eastside Improvement Club where his friends were very important to him and the weekly times and functions at the Club, watching sports, especially the Red Sox and New England Patriots, and joining them in a meal he probably helped cook. Hank had a huge heart, comedic style and could light up a room upon entering it. Hank also loved Italian opera and cooking in the kitchen with his grandchildren.Friends and relatives are invited to a period of calling hours on Wednesday, July 15th from 9:30 am to 11:30 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester with his funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery.