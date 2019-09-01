|
|
Vivian C. Mattson and
Richard M. Mattson
MENDON - Vivian C. (Peterson) Mattson of Mendon passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Her husband, Richard M. Mattson died of a broken heart one week later, on Monday, August 12. They were married for 65 years. Both were in hospice care at Blaire House of Milford. Vivian was 88; Richard, 89.
Vivian was a legal secretary at various law firms in the Milford area and had previously worked for Worcester Pressed Steel. Richard was a telephone repair supervisor working for the former New England Telephone and Nynex companies, and finally Verizon, for over 35 years before retiring in 1990.
Vivian was born September 3, 1930 in Worcester, the daughter of the late Olof E. and Karin C. (Hellberg) Peterson. She was a graduate of North High School in Worcester and the former Salter Secretarial School in Worcester. Dick was born June 1, 1930 in Milford, the son of the late Roosevelt and Greta M. (Anderson) Mattson. He was a graduate of Mendon High School, and served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict where he learned his trade.
Both were longtime active members of the Community Covenant Church in Hopkinton, dating back to its original identity as the "little Swedish church" on Grant Street in Milford. They enjoyed traveling together, and spending time with friends and family. Richard was also a member of the Roger L. Wood American Legion Post in Mendon.
Having grown up on a farm, Dick was a master of many practical skills including woodworking, general carpentry, electrical and plumbing. With the assistance of family members in the trades he built the home that they shared for all but the last year of their lives. Vivian spent many hours bird watching while Richard tended to the yard, the house, and his blueberry bushes.
They are survived by their three children, Susan C. Campbell and her husband Blair of Mendon, Bruce R. Mattson and his wife Beth of Uxbridge, and Jeffrey P. Mattson of San Francisco, CA; four grandchildren, Bethany Remillard and Stacey Campbell of Mendon, and Veronica Mattson and Wesley Mattson of Uxbridge; two great-grandchildren, Karina and Keira Remillard of Mendon; and many nieces and nephews. They were predeceased by Vivian's brother Robert Peterson of Leicester, MA and Richard's sister Ann Marie Bomar of Grand Lake, OK.
A memorial service is planned for 5:00 pm on Sunday, September 8, at the Community Covenant Church at 2 West Elm Street, Hopkinton, MA 01748. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to that church, which meant so much to them.
Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3, 2019