Vivian J. (Pavalonis) Clemente, 84
WORCESTER - Vivian J. (Pavalonis) Clemente, 84, of Worcester passed away in West Boylston on Saturday, May 18, 2019 after a long illness.
She was predeceased by her husband: Gerald Clemente; her parents: Tony and Judy Pavalonis; her sisters: Betty and Anita and her brothers: Jerry and Michael. She leaves two sons: Gerald A. Clemente of FL and Joseph Clemente and his wife, Martha Clemente of Worcester; four grandchildren: Anthony, Jullian, Maria and Deanna Clemente and five great-granddaughters.
Vivian spent her life as a mother and ended her career working at the Norton Company for several years. She had a passion for painting, bingo and crocheting and going to the casino. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Vivian's funeral and interment in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton will be private. Her funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors. Donations in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2019