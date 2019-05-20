Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
838 Main St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 754-1717
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Clemente
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian (Pavalonis) Clemente


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vivian (Pavalonis) Clemente Obituary
Vivian J. (Pavalonis) Clemente, 84

WORCESTER - Vivian J. (Pavalonis) Clemente, 84, of Worcester passed away in West Boylston on Saturday, May 18, 2019 after a long illness.

She was predeceased by her husband: Gerald Clemente; her parents: Tony and Judy Pavalonis; her sisters: Betty and Anita and her brothers: Jerry and Michael. She leaves two sons: Gerald A. Clemente of FL and Joseph Clemente and his wife, Martha Clemente of Worcester; four grandchildren: Anthony, Jullian, Maria and Deanna Clemente and five great-granddaughters.

Vivian spent her life as a mother and ended her career working at the Norton Company for several years. She had a passion for painting, bingo and crocheting and going to the casino. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Vivian's funeral and interment in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton will be private. Her funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Graham Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors. Donations in her memory may be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

To share a memory or to offer condolences, a guestbook is available at

www.gpmfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham-Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlors
Download Now