1931 - 2020
Vivian LeClaire Obituary
Vivian E. LeClaire, 89

OXFORD - Vivian E. (Bryant) LeClaire, 89, of Oxford, passed away peacefully on Sunday May 3, 2020 at The Overlook in Charlton.

In addition to her loving husband, Frederick of 68 years, Vivian is survived by her daughters, Cynthia McDonagh and her husband Paul of Auburn and Patti Furmanick and her husband Michael Jr of Auburn six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Vivian was predeceased by her son, Kerry LeClaire, who passed in 2004. Vivian worked for Dr. Denise Cantin, formerly of Shrewsbury, for a number of years. When Vivian and Fred retired, they moved to South Dennis. Vivian was a dedicated volunteer at Cape Cod Hospital. Vivian and Fred belonged to Brewster Baptist Church.

Services for Vivian will be held at a later date, once it is deemed safe to gather publicly. To leave a note of condolence for her family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020
