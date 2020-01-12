Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
12 Spring St
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 278-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Moran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Mellor (Deschene) Moran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Mellor (Deschene) Moran Obituary
Vivian A. (Deschene) Mellor Moran, 75

NORTHBRIDGE - Vivian A. (Deschene) Mellor Moran, 75, formerly of Roy St. died Fri. Jan. 10, 2020 after an illness.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years Richard J. Moran; 3 children Michael J. Mellor and his wife Lynne of Hopkinton, John H. Mellor and his wife Janet of Northbridge, and Amy M. Babiy and her husband Sergey of Northbridge; 10 grandchildren Nicole Mellor, Vanessa Babiy, Danielle Mellor, Jessica Mellor, Emily Babiy, Jonathan Mellor, Kathryn Mellor, Hillary Mellor, Marcus Babiy, and Lucas Babiy; 2 brothers Roy Deschene of Whitinsville and Daniel Deschene of Whitinsville; and several nieces and nephews. Her first husband James Mellor predeceased her. Born in Whitinsville, MA on Oct. 1, 1944 she was daughter of John and Evelyn (Roy) Deschene and lived in Northbridge most of her life. She had been a resident of Beaumont Nursing Home since 2012.

Vivian worked as a home health aide for Tri Valley Elder Care throughout the area and out of her home for many years. Previously she worked at GE Telechron in Ashland for 28 years. She enjoyed shopping, travel, and crafts, but spending time with her children and grandchildren was most important to Vivian. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church and served on their Bereavement Ministry.

Her memorial calling hours at Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St will be held Sun. Jan. 19 from 1 to 3 pm followed by a Funeral Service at 3 pm. Donations in Viv's memory may be made to the Northbridge Fire Dept. address. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackman Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -