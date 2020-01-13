|
|
Vivian A. (Deschene) Mellor Moran, 75
NORTHBRIDGE - Vivian A. (Deschene) Mellor Moran, 75, formerly of Roy St. died Fri. Jan. 10, 2020 after an illness.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years Richard J. Moran; 3 children Michael J. Mellor and his wife Lynne of Hopkinton, John H. Mellor and his wife Janet of Northbridge, and Amy M. Babiy and her husband Sergey of Northbridge; 10 grandchildren Nicole Mellor, Vanessa Babiy, Danielle Mellor, Jessica Mellor, Emily Babiy, Jonathan Mellor, Kathryn Mellor, Hillary Mellor, Marcus Babiy, and Lucas Babiy; 2 brothers Roy Deschene of Whitinsville and Daniel Deschene of Whitinsville; and several nieces and nephews. Her first husband James Mellor predeceased her. Born in Whitinsville, MA on Oct. 1, 1944 she was daughter of John and Evelyn (Roy) Deschene and lived in Northbridge most of her life. She had been a resident of Beaumont Nursing Home since 2012.
Vivian worked as a home health aide for Tri Valley Elder Care throughout the area and out of her home for many years. Previously she worked at GE Telechron in Ashland for 28 years. She enjoyed shopping, travel, and crafts, but spending time with her children and grandchildren was most important to Vivian. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church and served on their Bereavement Ministry.
Her memorial calling hours at Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St will be held Sun. Jan. 19 from 1 to 3 pm followed by a Funeral Service at 3 pm. Donations in Viv's memory may be made to the Northbridge Fire Dept. address. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020