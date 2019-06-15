|
Vivian M. Morrison
auburn - Vivian (Mickey) M. Morrison, 86, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019.
Her husband, Robert J. Morrison predeceased her in July 2017. She leaves one son, Walter LeBlanc and his wife Joanne of Worcester and four daughters, Lucille Wilder and her husband Kenneth of Rutland, Carol Lynch and her husband Thomas of Spencer, Barbara Parent and her husband Robert of Franklin, NH, and Cheryl McKissick and her husband Bruce of Charlton. She leaves two brothers, Joseph and Richard Choiniere of Worcester, two sisters Irene Sweet of Concord, NC and Joan Coleman of Worcester. A son, Alan LeBlanc, and sister Theresa Donahue predeceased her. She leaves eight grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Vivian went to Girls Trade school in Worcester and worked as a seamstress at Worcester Knitting Co. and Jackson Sportswear for many years. She was a former treasurer and membership secretary of the New England Country Music Club.
A funeral service honoring Vivian's life will be celebrated privately on Tuesday, June 18, at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 15 to June 16, 2019