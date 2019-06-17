|
|
Vladimir Eremishkin
Worcester - Vladimir Eremishkin, 94, of Worcester passed away peacefully in Saint Vincent Hospital on Saturday, June 15th 2019 after a brief illness.
Mr. Eremishkin was born in Saratov, Russia to his parents Dimitri and Daria Eremishkin. He was the second youngest of four children and proudly served during World War II as a sergeant in the Russian Army before immigrating to the United States of America.
Vladimir is predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Angele J. (Marchal) Eremishkin, and his son, Michel Eremishkin who died in 2002. He leaves behind many friends including; Cheryl Hersperger and her fiancée, Christopher Seidler MD of Worcester; her children, Nicholas J. Ferrante of Worcester, Anthony L. Ferrante of Worcester and Krista S. Ferrante-Walsh of Princeton; his friend Patty Szczurko; and his friend Joe Marziotti.
Mr. Eremishkin was a communicant of Saint Christopher's Church and a graduate of Worcester Junior College. He was employed for many years as a mechanical engineer with Millbury Engineering Company and American Optical. He retired in 1988. Vladimir was an accomplished flutist and enjoyed listening to classical music.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 19th from the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM in St. Christopher Church, 950 West Boylston Street. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A calling hour will be held from 9 to 10 AM on Wednesday, before the funeral. Memorial contributions in memory of Vladimir may be made to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW Washington, DC 20024.
To share a memory of Vladimir, sign the online guestbook or for directions please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 17 to June 18, 2019