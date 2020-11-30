Vladimir Gadalkin, 94Worcester - Vladimir Gadalkin, 94, of Worcester, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29 in UMass Memorial Medical Center – Memorial Campus.He is survived by his sister, Dora Xecina of New York City; his children, Larisa Safronova and her husband, Burton and Alex Gadalkin; grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.A private burial will take place in Saint Roch Cemetery, Oxford. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements.To share a memory of Vladimir or to sign his guestbook, please visit