Vladimir Gadalkin
1926 - 2020
Vladimir Gadalkin, 94

Worcester - Vladimir Gadalkin, 94, of Worcester, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29 in UMass Memorial Medical Center – Memorial Campus.

He is survived by his sister, Dora Xecina of New York City; his children, Larisa Safronova and her husband, Burton and Alex Gadalkin; grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.

A private burial will take place in Saint Roch Cemetery, Oxford. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements.

To share a memory of Vladimir or to sign his guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
