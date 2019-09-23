Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home
14 High St
Greenfield, MA 01301
(413) 772-6393
Wallace Friedrich


1925 - 2019
Wallace Friedrich Obituary
Wallace "Ray" Friedrich

GREENFIELD, MA - Wallace "Ray" Friedrich (former long-time resident of Shirley, MA) passed away at home on September 16, 2019. He was born on January 12, 1925 in Clinton, MA, son of Frank and Lillian (Mustakangas) Friedrich.

Ray graduated from Ayer High School with the Class of 1942.

In June of 1943 he was drafted into the U. S. Army and served until December of 1945 with the 168th Combat Engineers Battalion, Co. C. He was a member of the Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge.

After his military service Ray worked as a mechanic for the next 40 years for Ford Motor Co. at the Ayer Motor Sales and Gervais Ford in Ayer, MA.

On June 29, 1946 he married Gloria L'Heureux, who predeceased him in 2016 shortly after their 70th wedding anniversary.

He leaves two daughters Deborah A. Cory of Greenfield, MA and Jeanne H. Murray and her husband Jack of Winchendon, MA. He also leaves five grandchildren: Elizabeth (Richard) Curran of Whiting, VT, Emily (Scott) Haskell of Marstons Mills, MA, Kristin (Brian) Dellechiaie of Winchendon, MA, Matthew (Cheryl) Cory of Worcester, MA, and Edward (Tricia) Imprescia of Leominster, MA; 17 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
