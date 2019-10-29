|
Wallace H. Myers, Esq.
Worcester - Wallace H. Myers, Esq., 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at St. Mary's Healthcare. He leaves his wife of 34 years, Irene P. (Nellos Healy) Myers, his brother Robert Myers, children Thomas Healy, and his wife Jennifer; Deirdre Healy, Esq. and her partner Larry Vidoli and Dorothy Crockett; grandchildren Isabella and Gregory Healy; nephews David Myers and Stephen Myers; several great nieces and nephews; and many close friends and colleagues. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law Claire Myers and daughter Christina Healy Metz.
Wally was born in Worcester, son of the late Roscoe and Priscilla (Haslett) Myers. He graduated from North High School, Clark University and Harvard Law School. He obtained his LLM in taxation from Boston University. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. After graduating from law school, he worked at State Mutual for several years. He worked as an attorney in Worcester for many years and was a solo practitioner until he retired several years ago. He was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church. He served as Secretary of the Worcester Republican Committee, Secretary of the Board of Inns of Waterville Valley, was a member of the Worcester County Bar Association, The Worcester Wine Society, and the Scottish Rite of the Freemasons. He played bridge and achieved the rank of Life Master. He enjoyed traveling and good wine. Wally enjoyed sharing his love of wine with friends and would frequently share Robert Parker reviews and bottles of wine with friends and family.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 4-6:30 p.m in Nordgren Funeral Home, 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. A funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Hope Cemetery. After the burial the family will have a luncheon to which friends, families and colleagues are invited so that we can share a glass of wine in Wally's honor; kindly contact Nordgren or a family member for details. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wallace's honor may be made to Clark University. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019