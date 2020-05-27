|
|
Walter G. Ahl, 64
Worcester - Walter G. Ahl, 64, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 22, 2020 after succumbing to complications from cancer. He leaves his girlfriend Debbie Mccabe, 3 sisters- Norma Ramelli of FL, Helen Larson of Charlton, and Susan and her husband John Botsis of Worcester; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat Louie. He was predeceased by a sister Virginia Simons.
Walter was born in Worcester, son of the late Gustaf and Helen Ahl. He graduated from Burncoat Sr. High School and worked for many years as a machinist at the former Norton Company. He enjoyed fishing and spending time at his family home in Duxbury. He enjoyed life to the fullest and will be missed.
At this time there are no services. Nordgren memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message for Walter please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020