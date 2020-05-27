Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Ahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Ahl


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Ahl Obituary
Walter G. Ahl, 64

Worcester - Walter G. Ahl, 64, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 22, 2020 after succumbing to complications from cancer. He leaves his girlfriend Debbie Mccabe, 3 sisters- Norma Ramelli of FL, Helen Larson of Charlton, and Susan and her husband John Botsis of Worcester; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat Louie. He was predeceased by a sister Virginia Simons.

Walter was born in Worcester, son of the late Gustaf and Helen Ahl. He graduated from Burncoat Sr. High School and worked for many years as a machinist at the former Norton Company. He enjoyed fishing and spending time at his family home in Duxbury. He enjoyed life to the fullest and will be missed.

At this time there are no services. Nordgren memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message for Walter please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nordgren Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -