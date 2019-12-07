Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Ducharme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Ducharme


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Ducharme Obituary
Walter Roy Ducharme

Cambridge - Walter Roy Ducharme, 90, of Cambridge Massachusetts, died November 27, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital surrounded by family and friends.

He was born August 31, 1929 in Clinton, Massachusetts the son of the late Walter F. and Helen Bradley.

A printer by trade he received his technical training at Worcester Boys Technical High School, graduating in 1947. He was employed as a printer by Colonial Press in Clinton before he went into the Air Force for four years, serving two and a half years in Japan and Korea during the Korean Conflict. A radar technician he was discharged as a Staff Sergeant.

In June of 1961 Walter received his Bachelor of Arts degree cum laude in English from Boston College .

Walter worked many years as a rehabilitation counselor for Morgan Memorial Goodwill in Boston. He also worked with the homeless and veterans at the St. Francis House in Boston before retiring. He was a political activist.

He is survived by an aunt Florence Snelling of North Carolina. Nephews Charles and George Hamilton of Clinton and one niece Helen Bradley of Lynn.. a number of cousins, and his close companions Barry Welker and Cliff Scipone of Cambridge.

Walter will be remembered by all those whose lives he touched.

The family suggests sending memorial contributions to St. Francis House.

St. Francis House 39 Boylston Street, Boston, MA 02116

Memorial service to be held at a later date
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanton Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -