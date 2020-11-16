Walter R. Duso



Northbridge - On Friday, July 20th, 2018, Walter R. Duso passed away peacefully surrounded by family, friends and loved ones. Walter was born on May 24th, 1933 to Wilford & Margaret (Bourgeois) Duso. He was preceded in death by his brothers Frank, Arthur, Carmy and Joe. He is survived by his sister, Arleen. He was a devoted and loving husband to Lorraine (Brochu) Duso of 59 years. Together they raised two children, Elaine (Duso) Berthiaume and Raymond Duso. He was the grandfather of Amanda & Beatrice Berthiaume, Emily Duso and Katie Duso. He also had four great grandchildren. Walter also has several nephews, nieces and cousins. He was born in Northbridge, MA and moved to Arizona. He worked at General Motors for over 27 years and served in the United States Army.



Walter enjoyed drawing, building, fixing, and making people laugh. Walter enjoyed working outside. He was a jokester and was able to light up an entire room. Walter had an incredible spirit, smile and personality. He loved playing cards with his beloved friends at Brookdale Senior Living. He loved playing yahtzee, cards, computer games, and spending time with close family and loved ones. In his younger years, he had a passion for bowling and won awards. He enjoyed fishing with his close friends. Walter also enjoyed going to numerous small town restaurants. He was a sports fanatic for all New England teams. He had humor that was very special. Walter was loved by many and will continue to inspire others by his strength and perseverance throughout life.



Walter is buried at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona located at 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ, 85024.





