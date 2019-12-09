|
|
Walter Fred
East Falmouth - Walter Fred, 99, formerly of West Boylston, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, December 6th, 2019 in Falmouth Hospital.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Emily (Carlson) Fred; his two daughters, Cindy Monroe and her husband Paul of Pocasset, and Marcia Chaffin and her fiancé Scott Eddy of Falmouth; a brother George Fred of Hemet, California and sister Andrea Tyson and her husband Bruce of Naples, Florida; his four grandchildren, Erica Yates and her husband Stephen of Scituate, Matthew Monroe and his wife Ally of Scituate, Colleen Chaffin of Grafton, and Katie Chaffin of Austin, Texas; 5 great-grandchildren; several nephews and nieces.
Walter, affectionately known to many as Pede, was a long-time resident of West Boylston. He attended Gardner High School and then was drafted into the army, where he proudly served as a sergeant in the Pacific theater during World War II. After the war, he attended Fitchburg State College. He worked at Norton Company for more than 45 years as a registered patent agent in the legal department.
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Worcester and served as the Secretary/Treasurer of the Order of Runeberg. He was very active in town government and was a member of the Norco Sportsmen's Club, Inc. Walter loved spending time with his family, his friends, and the town coffee gang. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and walking all of the family dogs.
A memorial service will be held in his honor at Trinity Lutheran Church, 73 Lancaster Street, Worcester at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13th. Friends and family are welcome to come prior to the service to pay their respects to the family. A private burial with military honors will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 73 Lancaster Street, Worcester, MA 01609; or American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org in memory of Walter Fred. Funeral Arrangements are under care of Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Falmouth. Website: ccgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019