Walter Michael Gasek, Jr.
NORTHBOROUGH - Walter Michael Gasek, Jr. "Mike" of Northborough MA, passed peacefully August 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Mike was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in the Fall of 2019 and after unsuccessful treatment, he chose to live out the rest of his life at home with his wife, children and grandchildren surrounding him.
He was born September 3, 1936 in Boylston, MA to Walter (Wladyslaw) Gasek and Sophia (Zozia) Kaminska Gasek. He was predeceased by his two older sisters Irene Tuggle of Ashburn, VA and Christine Carlin of Sarasota, FL. His younger sister Charlotte Gasek Ward and younger brother Charlie Gasek currently reside in Sarasota, FL.
Mike met Jane McGurren -his first and only love while attending St. Peter's High School in Worcester, married her in September 1959 and they remained committed and caring for each other until his final breath. In 1950, Mike's father Walter Sr. generously donated 14 acres of land in Boylston MA and it was commemorated with a monument honoring him in 2005. This land, now known as Manor Park will continue to provide sports and recreation for families for generations.
At the age of 18, while Mike was playing hockey on a local pond, a young boy fell through the ice, and Mike did not hesitate to jump in the icy water to try to save him. He was able to drag him to safety, but heard the next day the EMT's were not able to revive him. This affected him deeply and throughout his life, he would always be the first to come to the rescue of anyone or anything in need.
Mike graduated from Worcester Polytechnical Institute in 1959 with a Mechanical Engineering degree, and later went on to get his Masters degree in Business from Clark University. His love of skating inspired him to initiate the WPI men's hockey team and was awarded captain for all four years. He was a loyal alumnus and recently generously donated a highly specialized light analyzer to the photonics department. Mike remained very close to many of his WPI fraternity brothers and was a true and loyal friend. Forever the consummate engineer with an innate curiosity about the world and how it worked, he would excitedly share his knowledge with his children and grandchildren throughout his life.
Mike loved his family unconditionally and everyone who knew him said he was a kind, gentle and patient man. His family will especially remember always feeling safe holding his big warm hands, feeling his love in his bear hugs, seeing the twinkle in his eyes and the sound of his laughter. Over the past 20+ years, Mike created beautiful paintings of nature and significant places of travel and his family and extended family will treasure the depiction of his beautiful soul in his artwork for generations to come. Another talent and passion was sailing in Westport, MA harbor during the summers spent at the family beach home and the family will fondly remember the site of the lone red sailboat anchored in the bay at sunset. Mike was an avid golfer and one of his wishes for the (yet "unproven") after-life was to continue to play golf, but didn't want to get a birdie on every hole as he said the lure of golf was the challenge and he never wanted to be a perfect golfer.
His purpose in life was to be the best father and grandfather and he excelled at this goal. He leaves behind his devoted wife Jane, oldest daughter Elizabeth Dichiara and her two children, Allicen and Alden, daughter Pamela Gasek and her daughters Madison and Emily, and son James Gasek and his wife Meghan Murphy Gasek and their children James and Lauren. While on home hospice care, Mike's children and grandchildren were a constant loving presence. His desire to stay home with hospice care was fulfilled by the exceptional care provided by the VNA Care team, with special thanks for the tender-loving-care from Gizelle, RN and Sharon, home-care aid.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be greatly appreciated and can be sent via mail to VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 120 Thomas St. Worcester, MA 01608, phone donations to 508-573-8027, or online https://vnacarenetwork.ejoinme.org/VNACare
to Walter Michael Gasek's memory. A celebration of Mike's life will be planned for a future date when it is again safe to meet.