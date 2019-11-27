|
Walter J. Henry, 90
WORCESTER - Walter J. Henry, 90, of Worcester, died Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital.
He leaves two sisters, Anne M. Lynch of Worcester, and Theresa V. Whouley of Nashua, N.H., several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Mary Henry, Loretta Fitzgerald and Jane Colby who died in September.
Walter was born in Worcester, son of Walter J. and Mary Ellen (Farrelly) Henry.
Water attended St. Peter's High School and Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.
Walter served in the U.S Army in Germany during the Korean War.
He was an inventory manager for Thom McAn Shoe Company, a divison of Melville Shoe Company.
Calling hours at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester are Sunday, December 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. The funeral will be held Monday, December 2, from the funeral home with a Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Peter's Church, 931 Main St., Worcester. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worcester Catholic TV Ministry, 49 Elm St., Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019