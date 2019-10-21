|
|
Walter J. Janulewicz Jr., 80
Hampton Beach / Worcester - Walter J. Janulewicz Jr. "Chic", 80, of Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, originally from Worcester, passed in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday October 20, 2019.
Chic is survived by his daughter Patricia Janulewicz, his son Stephen Janulewicz and his wife Lisa, daughters Teresa Janulewicz and her husband Jim and Kathleen Murphy and her husband Dan. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Krista, Samantha, Taylor, Haley and Tyler, and a great grandson Jace; along with his brother, Michael Pierce and numerous relatives that he loved and adored especially Helen Moore, who helped throughout his illness.
Chic served in the Air Force in Panama City Florida, he then returned to Worcester, where he met Aileen, and became a truck driver. He was proud to be a Teamster and to have had driven over three million miles as a truck driver. When he retired, he, Aileen and Patricia moved from Worcester to Hampton Beach, NH where they could all enjoy the beach. Chic took a part time job as a bus driver which he enjoyed. Chic, finally slowed down a bit and became the handyman of Nudd Ave. where he also loved mowing lawns for the neighbors and waving to everyone on the street. Chic was a family man, he would do anything that was within his means for anyone.
Chic was preceded in death by his wife Aileen, his daughter Annemarie, his parents and his in-laws.
When people would speak about Chic they would say "He is one of a kind", and he truly was. Do not be sad that he is gone, be happy that you had the pleasure of knowing him.
A special thank you to Dan Donovan, Walter's hospice nurse, for the exceptional care that he provided to him during his short illness.
A Visiting Hour will be held Thursday, October 24 from 9:30 to 10:30am at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A funeral Mass will follow at 11am in Immaculate Conception Church, 353 Grove Street. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockingham VNA & Hospice 137 Epping Rd. Exeter, NH 03833.
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019