|
|
Walter Laakko, 103
Hackettstown, NJ - of Hackettstown, NJ, formerly of Worcester, passed away on
October 29, 2019, at the age of 103. He leaves his daughter Judith L. Joyce of Chester, NJ, daughter-in-law Janice L. Laakko of Framingham, and grandchildren Eric Joyce and Victoria Joyce (William Massi) of Hoboken, NJ, Christopher Laakko of Brooklyn, NY, and Karen Laakko of Framingham. He was predeceased by his wife Mildred (Nygard) Laakko, son Roger S. Laakko, son-in-law Christopher Joyce, and two sisters. Born in Fitchburg, he graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1936 and from Worcester Boys Trade School in 1938. He worked as an engineering draftsman for Riley Stoker Corp. in Worcester, US Army Laboratories in Natick, US Naval Shipyard in Charlestown, and United Engineers and Constructors in Boston. He was a Mason and former member of Norfolk Lodge AM & FM in Needham. A Navy veteran of World War II, he served in the Pacific and Asiatic Pacific theaters as a quartermaster with the Third and Seventh Fleets. Funeral Service in the Chapel John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMOM on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Glenwood Cemetery, South Natick. For directions or to sign a guestbook,
www.everettfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019