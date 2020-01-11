|
Walter J. Lucier, 82
GRAFTON/RUTLAND - Walter J. Lucier, passed away peacefully January 6, 2020 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home with his adoring family surrounding him. He leaves his wife of 55 years, Charlotte (Heffernan) Lucier, his children Jacqui Esteves and her husband Bob, Tom Lucier and his wife Janet, Liz Gava and her husband Craig and Patrick Lucier, his grandchildren Krysta and Alexa Esteves and Parker Lucier, his siblings Daniel Lucier and his wife Connie, Jim Lucier and his wife Barbara, Sue Evans and her husband John and Judy Hannum and his sister-in-law Dolly Lucier along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Celeste Gilchrist, Leonard Woodward, Ken Lucier and Al Lucier. Walt was born March 20, 1937 at his family home in Grafton, son of the late Mary E. (Sampson) and Alexis P. Lucier. He lived in town for most of his life before recently moving to Rutland and eventually Holden. Walter graduated from Saint John's High School in Worcester. He served proudly in the US Army Reserves for 6 years. Walt's career was in the plastics industry where he was a Tooling Engineer up until his retirement at age 70, having spent most of those years at Tupco and Polytop, Co. Away from work, if you needed anything fixed Walt was always there with tools in hand, "Mr Fix-It" as he became known to family and friends. He loved a round of golf with friends at Pakachoag Country Club in Auburn or Hillcrest Country Club in Leicester. Walt was active in his citizenry, serving as Grand Knight on the Benedict Council and was a founding member of St. Patrick's Church Council in Rutland where he was a devoted parishioner. He also served on the Finance Committee in Grafton. Most of all, he treasured the time he had with his family. Please honor Walt in lieu of traditional remembrances with donations to Dana Farber Cancer Institute at www.Dana-Farber.org or to Worcester VNA Hospice and Palliative Care 120 Thomas St. Worcester, MA 01608. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Walt Wednesday January 15th, 2020 at 11:00am at St. Patrick's Church 258 Main St. Rutland, MA 01543. There are no calling hours and burial will be private. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with his family is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020