Services
Robert J Miller Funeral Home
366 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-0045
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Robert J Miller Funeral Home
366 School St
Webster, MA 01570
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
70 Main St
Oxford, MA
View Map
Walter Lukasek Jr. Obituary
Walter J. Lukasek, Jr., 79

Webster - Walter J. Lukasek, Jr., 79, of Elaine St. passed September 16, 2019 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.

He leaves his wife of 60 years, Brenda K. (Kilian) Lukasek and two sons; Scott J. Lukasek and his wife Lisa of Mendon, MA. and Michael A. Lukasek of Philadelphia, PA; two deeply loved granddaughters, Kaylee and Allyson Lukasek; one sister, Ann Nadeau of Southbridge, and a brother, Joseph Lukasek and his wife Marlene of Webster, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was the son of the late Walter J. and Cecelia (Klosek) Lukasek, Sr. and was a life- long resident of Webster.

He worked many years at the former Sandler-Ette Footwear Co., Anglo Fabrics Co., and then worked for the Staples Co.

Walter was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Oxford.

A Funeral Service for Walter will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11AM at Zion Lutheran Church, 70 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Webster.

Calling hours will be Friday from 9-10:30 AM at the ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St., Webster prior to the church service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Zion Lutheran Church, Building Fund, 70 Main St., Oxford, MA. 01540.

To leave a message of condolence, please visit:

RJMillerfunerals.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
