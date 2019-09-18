|
Walter J. Lukasek, Jr., 79
Webster - Walter J. Lukasek, Jr., 79, of Elaine St. passed September 16, 2019 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.
He leaves his wife of 60 years, Brenda K. (Kilian) Lukasek and two sons; Scott J. Lukasek and his wife Lisa of Mendon, MA. and Michael A. Lukasek of Philadelphia, PA; two deeply loved granddaughters, Kaylee and Allyson Lukasek; one sister, Ann Nadeau of Southbridge, and a brother, Joseph Lukasek and his wife Marlene of Webster, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was the son of the late Walter J. and Cecelia (Klosek) Lukasek, Sr. and was a life- long resident of Webster.
He worked many years at the former Sandler-Ette Footwear Co., Anglo Fabrics Co., and then worked for the Staples Co.
Walter was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Oxford.
A Funeral Service for Walter will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11AM at Zion Lutheran Church, 70 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Webster.
Calling hours will be Friday from 9-10:30 AM at the ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St., Webster prior to the church service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Zion Lutheran Church, Building Fund, 70 Main St., Oxford, MA. 01540.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019