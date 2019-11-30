|
|
Walter Francis McGovern
WORCESTER - Walter Francis McGovern, 81, of Worcester passed away on Wednesday, November 27 in Boston. He died after a hard-fought illness, having spent the last 11 weeks of his life at Massachusetts General Hospital.
He leaves his beloved wife of 61 years, high school sweetheart Mary Ann "Mindy" (Konopka); a son, Congressman Jim McGovern and his wife Lisa of Worcester; a daughter, Wendy McGovern-Talcott and her husband Bill of Sutton; and a daughter, Kelly Tuttle and her husband Bill of Sterling; five grandchildren: Courtney Talcott, Jonathan and Michael Tuttle, Patrick and Molly McGovern; a brother, Edmund McGovern and wife Geraldine of Worcester; his loving cousins Ellen Peloquin of Millbury and Helen Largess-Crewe of Sutton; dear friend Madeline Karcasinas of Worcester and several nieces and nephews. Walter was predeceased by his sister Phyllis (McGovern) Mulcahy and her husband Jack. His lifelong friend, Bob Patnod, passed away on the same day.
Walter was born in Worcester and was the son of Edmund and Anna (Smith) McGovern. He was a graduate of Sutton Memorial High School and Worcester's Ward Business School. In his early years, he worked for David Clark Company and then went on to become the owner of McGovern's Greendale Liquor and Package Store. He loved the people he worked with and neighborhood customers so much that he never fully retired, working right up until his recent hospitalization. He was a leader in every community he was in. For more than a decade, he served as president of the Worcester County Package Store Association. He also served as president of Worcester Academy Parents Association and Ambassador North and South Condo Association in Hallandale, Florida. He was active in the schools, first as a parent and then as the father of two daughters who are Worcester Public School teachers. He was also active in politics, working on his son's campaigns and helping other candidates who shared his values. He was a longtime member of the Worcester Democratic City Committee and avid supporter of the Emerald Club.
Walter, known to his family as Papa, was the consummate gentleman and gentle man. He was the perfect father and grandfather, always thinking three steps ahead about what was best for his family. He loved the family dogs, especially Tessie who he watched for hours as she unsuccessfully attempted to catch fish in Singletary Lake. Growing up in Sutton, he spent most of his childhood on his Aunt Peg, Uncle Nick, Uncle Walter's farm, cultivating his deep appreciation of nature. In recent years, he treasured the gifts of Florida, Maine, and the Cape as well as the stream and birdfeeder outside his Worcester home. No one loved a party more than Papa and he especially loved his son's swearing in celebrations, dancing the polka with family and friends.
Papa lived a full, rich life and built a family of givers who carry on his legacy of love, kindness and service. He actively lived his Catholic faith and cared deeply about people, especially the most vulnerable. His fierce love, loyalty, kindness and wry humor will be missed by his family and friends. The entire McGovern family is grateful to the incredible doctors, nurses and staff at St Vincent's Hospital who lovingly oversaw his dialysis and care in recent years.
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, December 3, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, December 4, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Donations may be made in Walter's honor to Saint John's Food for the Poor Program, 44 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604 or Worcester County Food Bank, 474 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 (www.foodbank.org).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019