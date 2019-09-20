|
Walter T. McSherry, 90
WORCESTER - Walter T. McSherry, 90, of Framingham and Somerville died Thursday, September 12, 2019 after a brief illness.
Walter was born and raised in Worcester, son of Francis and Marguerite E. (Marshall) McSherry.
He was a graduate of Worcester South High School and Worcester State Teacher's College.
Upon graduation, he taught history in the middle grades of Worcester Public Schools. He later worked many years transporting children with special needs.
Walter leaves three nieces, Kennera M. King of Princeton, Noreen Ann Sullivan of Hendersonville, N.C. and Elizabeth M. Sanger of Byfield; two nephews, James P. McSherry Jr. of Acton and William F. McSherry of Kennebunk, Maine; and a sister-in-law, Jill Herold of Cambridge. His brother James P. McSherry passed away in 2017 and his brother Francis J. McSherry in 1995.
There will be a calling hour Saturday, September 28, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. A prayer service will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial in the Southborough Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The James P. McSherry '53 Endowed Scholarship at Worcester State University. Checks may be made payable to the Worcester State Foundation, Inc. and sent to University Advancement at Worcester State University - 486 Chandler Street, Worcester, MA 01602.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019