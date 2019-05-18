|
Walter E. Merriam, 91
SPENCER - Walter E. Merriam, 91, of Howe Village, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 14 in the Meadows of Leicester after an illness.
His wife Pauline S. (Hansen) Merriam died in 2006. He leaves four daughters; Cheryle J. Widen and her husband Donald of North Eastham, Sandra L. MacPherson and her husband Malcolm of North Eastham, Deborah A. Merriam of Leicester and Paula Kusy of Spencer, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter Jennifer Freaudenthal, brothers Clifford, Irving & Floyd Merriam and a sister Marjorie Beringer.
Mr. Merriam was born in Auburn, Son of Walter E. and Lilly (Edwards) Merriam. He worked in the maintenance department at Norton Co. for 37 years retiring in 1979. He served his country during WWII in the United States Navy. He was a volunteer firefighter in Auburn for many years. He was a member of the Chester P. Tuttle American Legion Post 279 in Auburn. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved taking trips with his family to Hampton Beach, Cape Cod and the White Mountains. His grandchildren absolutely adored him and he adored them.
A graveside service with Military Honors will be held Wednesday, May 22 at 11:30 AM in Gore Cemetery, North Oxford. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019