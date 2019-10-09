|
|
Walter S. Misiaszek, 87
EAST BROOKFIELD - Walter S. Misiaszek, 87, of Mill St., died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 in St. Vincent's Hospital, Worcester.
He leaves his wife of 66 years, Theresa M. (Manning) Misiaszek, his son Larry J. Misiaszek and his wife Lynn of W.Boylston, his daughter Laurie A. Vandale and her husband Mark of E. Brookfield; 5 grandchildren, Amanda Mclaughlin and her husband Krist, Stephen Vandale and his partner Richard Leicht, Christopher Vandale and his wife Rachel, Kevin and Zachary Misiaszek, and a great grandson, Gavin Mclaughlin; two nieces, Patricia Fournier and Mary Kolodziejcz. He is predeceased by brothers Rudolph, Theodore, Joseph and Stanley Misiaszek and a sister Wanda Misiaszek.
Walter was a longtime shoe worker at the former Brookfield Athletic Shoe Co. in E. Brookfield, retiring in 1971.
Born in Warren, he was the son of John and Mary Misiaszek and later graduated from the former Warren High School. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, the Lashaway Senior Citizen Club and was an avid N.E. Sports Fan. He enjoyed camping, fishing and Sunday rides in the car.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, October 12 from J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Mass at 10:00 AM in St. John the Baptist Church, No. Brookfield Rd., East Brookfield. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, East Brookfield. Calling hours are Friday, October 11 from 5:00-7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Parkinson's Disease Association, 72 East Concord Street, C3, Boston, MA, 02118.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019