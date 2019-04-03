|
Walter F. Oslowski, Sr
TALLAHASSEE, FL - It is with great sadness that the family of Walter F. Oslowski, Sr. announce his passing after a brief illness, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 88, in Tallahassee, Florida.
Walter will be lovingly remembered by his children, Walter (Paige), Mark (Kathy), Sheryl, and Deirdre Rhodes (Joe)-with whom he lived, eight grandchildren, Keith, Kayla, Lorelei, Lili, Christine, Daniel, Stefanie Mitchell (Mark), and Blake, three great grandchildren, Hudson, Georgia and Presley. Walter will also be fondly remembered by his siblings, William, Stanley, Henry, Raymond, Rose (Williams) and Richard. Walter was predeceased by his wife Shirley A. (Carpenter), brothers, Edward, John & Joseph.
He was born on April 17, 1930 to Boleslaw and Statia (Prachniak) Oslowski in Worcester, Massachusetts, one of ten children. He went to serve with the U.S. Army in the Korean War as a tank crewman where he earned a Purple Heart. Walter loved spending time with his family, dancing, fishing, playing cards and taking cat naps with his dog Tanner.
Services will be held on Friday April 5, 2019 at 11:30 AM in DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street, Worcester, MA. He will be interred in a family plot at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, MA. A calling hour will be held on Friday April 5, 2019 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM in the funeral home.
