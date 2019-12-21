|
Walter Edward Priestley, 81
Worcester - Walter Edward Priestley, 81, a Worcester-area native passed away on December 13, 2019 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home following a twenty-year battle with cancer. He was 81.
Walter was born in Worcester on Feb. 2, 1938 to Eddie and Laura (Dandro)
Priestley and grew up in Leicester. He graduated from Worcester's Saint Peter's High School in 1956, and Clark University in 1962. He had a long and
dedicated career at TJX Corp.
He married Marcia Ann Houston of Worcester on May 29, 1965 at Our Lady of the Angels church in Worcester and lived in Paxton before moving to Boylston 47 years ago where they raised their three children. They moved to Upton in September.
A skilled athlete and avid sports fan, Walter played team sports at Saint Peter's, snuck onto the links at Leicester Country Club as much as possible, and played basketball for Clark University in the late 1950s and early 60s.
Walter was predeceased by his parents and his younger brother, Paul. He leaves his beloved wife of 54 years, Marcia, who cared for him with love and strength during his final illness. He also leaves daughter Michelle and her husband Dean Lunt of Yarmouth, Maine, daughter Cheryl and her husband Gregory Bukunt of Upton, and son Andrew Priestley and his wife Wendy of E. Swanzey, New Hampshire; as well as six grandchildren; Emily and Eliza Lunt, Brooke and Jackson Bukunt, and Meaghan and Duncan Priestley.
A funeral Mass will be held Saturday Dec. 28th at 10:30am in Saint Mary of the Hills Church, 630 Cross St, Boylston, MA, followed by a Celebration of Life reception. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, the or the MSPCA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019