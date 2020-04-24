|
|
Walter R. Sanders, 83
STERLING - Walter R. Sanders, 83, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in his home, after a brief illness.
He leaves his wife, Beverly A. (Carter) Sanders, with whom he would have celebrated 37 years of marriage in the fall; four children: Michael Sanders and his wife, Donna, of Clinton, William Sanders, of Vermont, Karen Dellasanta and her husband, Steve, and David Sanders and his wife, Amanda, all of Rhode Island; three step-children: Frank Brodrick of Hawaii, Kevin Brodrick of Marblehead, and Katie Czermak, and her husband, Scott, of Clinton; a brother, Robert Sanders, and his wife, Judy, of Monson; a sister, Patricia Lobdell, of Missouri; fourteen grandchildren: Mike, Nathan, Hanna, Gemma, Shaunna, Bill, Cody, Joseph, Nick, Pete, Grayson, Ella, Elizabeth and Dan; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson, Ryan.
Walter was born in Pasadena, CA, and raised in Sterling, son of Walter and Jeannette (LaMarche) Sanders. He was a 1954 graduate of Clinton High School, and a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean War.
For nearly 40 years, Walter was the Chief Executive Officer of the W.R. Sanders Company, a construction firm that built more than 500 residential homes and constructed more than one million square feet of commercial buildings. A devout member of St. John the Guardian of our Lady Parish, Clinton, Walter, alongside his longtime friend, the late Rev. Thomas Walsh, Pastor, was proud to have overseen the restoration of the parish.
Walter especially loved visiting his vacation home in Anguilla, where he and Beverly regularly welcomed family, friends, and many Anguillans that came to know his larger than life personality. He and Beverly also traveled extensively to Hungary, Italy, Ireland, and Hawaii. Whether at home or abroad, Walter and Beverly were inseparable.
After his retirement in 2003, Walter pursued his many interests, including spending time with his grandchildren, learning foreign languages, playing bocce as a member of the "Sterling Silvers," and the most popular among his family, wine making. You knew you were a friend when he gave you a bottle of his signature wine, which often featured humorous labels that showcased his trademark wit. His home on Lake Waushacum was the family gathering place for countless Christmases and Fourth of July celebrations. An avid reader, Walter always believed "everyone has a book inside of each of us, just waiting to be written." His warmth, humor, and generous spirit will be missed.
Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, funeral services and burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, are private. Once permitted, a public memorial and celebration of Walter's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to: Covenant House at covenanthouse.org. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of Walter, or offer condolences to his family, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to May 1, 2020