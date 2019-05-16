|
Walton "Walt" Stockwell
Sterling/Gilford, NH - Walton "Walt" F. Stockwell, 86, passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018. He was born in Worcester, the son of the late Walton F. and Phyllis L. (Skerry) Stockwell and had lived nearly 30 years in Sterling before moving to his adopted home in New Hampshire in 1995.
Walt is survived by his wife, Shirley (Jasper) Stockwell; and his two sons, Scott F. Stockwell of Sterling and Mark R. Stockwell and his wife, Roslyn of Parker, CO.
A committal service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 23rd at Hillside Cemetery, Clinton Road, Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Walt's name to the National Parks and Conservation Association, 777 6th Street SW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20001-3723. Local arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral and Tribute Center, Worcester Road, Sterling. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 24, 2019