Wanda T. Berestin, 91
Worcester - Wanda T. (Magerowski) Berestin, 91, formerly of Worcester passed away on Thursday January 9, 2020 in Coleman House, Northborough. Her husband of 35 years, Fred A. Berestin died in 1995.
She leaves her daughters, Sandra M. Sullivan and her husband, Daniel of Shrewsbury; and Debra A. Bonder and her husband, David of Sutton; four grandchildren, Joseph Puzar, Kyle Puzar, Emily Bonder Trask and Corinne Bonder and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four sisters and three brothers, Stella Fournier, Sophie Kuczka, Jane O'Brien, Helen Norris and Thaddeus, John and Joseph Magerowski. Wanda was born in Worcester a daughter of the late John and Frances (Szlachetka) Magerowski and lived in Worcester most of her life.
Mrs. Berestin was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. Wanda loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews and enjoyed vacationing with family at Cape Cod. She also enjoyed dancing, reading, drawing and sketching. The family wishes to thank the staff at Coleman House for the exceptional care and kindness that they gave to Wanda.
The funeral will be held on Monday January 13, 2020 from HENRY – DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St, with a Mass at 10:30 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. 34 Ward St. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. A calling hour will be held in the funeral home on Monday January 13, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Worcester Firefighter's Relief Fund, 141 Grove St., Worcester, Ma., 01605.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020