Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Worcester County Memorial Park
Paxton, MA
Wanda Kolodziejczak Ramonas


Wanda Kolodziejczak Ramonas Obituary
Wanda A. Kolodziejczak Ramonas

Wilmington NC - Wanda A. Kolodziejczak Ramonas, 88, formerly of Worcester passed away peacefully January 16, in Wilmington, NC. Born in Lithuania June 24,1930 to the late Jonas and Petronella Mazeiva, she migrated to the United States on March 11,1950 and traveled to Worcester MA where she met and married her husband the late Walter J. Kolodziejczak Sr., and later remarried the late John Ramonas. Her loving children survive her; daughter Elizabeth and husband John Troiano of Wilmington NC, daughter Jo-Ann and husband Mark Mitchell of Florida, and son Walter Jr. and wife Nancy Kolodziejczak of Shrewsbury MA. Her three brothers predecease her; she leaves behind her beloved grandchildren; Gianni and wife Elnaz Troiano and great–grandson Luca, Justin Troiano predeceased her in 2008, Derek Troiano, Jillian and Alex Kolodziejczak, Deanna and Brian Mitchell, great- grand daughters Ava and Katrina, several nieces and nephews, and sister and brother-in-laws.

A graveside memorial service will take place March 2, 11:30 at the Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton, MA.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
