Warren J. Gabrielson
Northborough - Warren J. Gabrielson, 78, passed away on March 8, 2019, at Marlborough Hospital after a brief illness. Warren was born in Woonsocket, RI, a son to the late Arthur and Loretta (Bonin) Gabrielson. He was a graduate of Burrillville H.S., Class of 1959, and worked many years as a clerk in the probate court in Worcester.
Warren leaves his wife of 35 years, Cheryl A. (LeBel) Gabrielson; a son, Brett A. Gallagher and his wife Amy of Sharon and his two granddaughters, Ella and Chloe. He also leaves four children, Todd, Eric, Wendy and Susan and their families and one sister, Norma Taylor. His siblings Norman Gabrielson, Phyllis Presby and Jeannette George preceded him in death.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Saturday, March 16th, at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough. There are no calling hours; friends may meet the family at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019