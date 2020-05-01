|
Warren A. Shaw, 82
LANCASTER - Warren A. Shaw, 82, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, in River Terrace Healthcare after an illness.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen S. (Kittredge) Shaw; their three children: Susan Taylor and Daniel Shaw, and his wife, Crystal, all of Leominster, and Andrew Shaw, and his wife, Amanda, of Lancaster; his extended family, Rebecca Earhart, Matthew Shaw, and Stephen Shaw; and six grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Shaw.
Born and raised in Melrose, son of James and Annie (Waddell) Shaw, he was a graduate of Melrose High School. He earned his Associate Degree at Nichols College, served with the Massachusetts Army National Guard, and had been a resident of Lancaster for 41 years.
For many years until retirement, Warren worked as an Insurance Salesman for various commercial insurance companies, including HUB International, and Brewer & Lord.
A member of the Ev. Trinity Lutheran Church, Clinton, he took great pride in meticulously maintaining his lawn, enjoyed golfing, and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Each year, he looked forward to surf fishing, during his family's vacation at Moody Beach, Wells, Maine.
Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, immediate funeral services and burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, are private. In lieu of flowers, the Shaw family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Ev. Trinity Lutheran Church, 117 Chace St., Clinton, MA 01510. Arrangements are in the care of McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. To share a memory of Warren, or offer condolences to his family, please visit
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 8, 2020