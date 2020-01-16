|
Warren A. Stowell, 86
Holden - Warren A. Stowell, 86, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and patriot, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born in Worcester, the son of Maurice and Ruth (DuPont) Stowell and had lived in Holden for many years.
Warren grew up in Worcester and graduated from Worcester Boy's Trade High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during Korean War and went on to a career in the U.S. Army. Warren married the love of his life, Rosemarie Donnelly in 1958 and the couple settled in Holden where they raised their children and shared 61 years of marriage. Warren retired from the U.S. Army in 1993 after 40 years of service. He later enjoyed working at the Big Y in Holden where he was beloved by his coworkers and customers for 15 years.
Warren was a member of St. Mary's Church in Jefferson and was a member of the Knights of Columbus #14298 there. He was a member of the American Legion, John E. Harkings Post #42 in Holden. Warren was also one of the founding members of the Lion's Club in Holden and he received the Melvin Jones Fellowship award from the Lions Club International in 2018. Over the years Warren enjoyed travelling all over the world and throughout the United States. Whether it was a trip to Cape Cod or watching a WWE match with one of his grandchildren, Warren always treasured the time he spent with his family.
Warren will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 61 years, Rosemarie A. (Donnelly) Stowell; his children, Doreen Stowell Camarra and her husband, David J. Camarra; Warren Stowell Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Nanticoke, PA and Todd Stowell and his wife, Courtney Sanford of Holden; his grandchildren, Erin Cosgrove, Patrick and Matthew McGinnis, Douglas, Michael, Melissa and Shae Stowell; 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Joan Powers.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 19th at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 20th at St. Mary's Church, 114 Princeton St., Jefferson. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 216 Richard's Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 or to St. Mary's Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 2200, or Oriol Healthcare. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020