Warren A. Wilson Sr., 70
Spencer - Warren A. Wilson Sr., 70, of Chestnut Street, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Patricia A. (Wozniak) Wilson of Spencer; two children, Tammy M. Twomey and her husband Tim of Oxford, and Joseph "Joey" P. Wilson and his wife Janet of Spencer; five grandchildren, Glen, Todd, Nick, Kayla, and Cassie; four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Lillian, Damien, and Kaden; and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by a son, Warren A. Wilson Jr. who died in 1972; a sister, Barbara A. Delisle who died in 2017; and a brother, Kenneth R. Wilson who died in 2020. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Clifford R. Wilson and Floris M. (Perron) Gebo, and was a lifelong resident of Spencer.
Mr. Wilson was a security guard at Lusignan Security in Worcester for 20 years. In addition, he enjoyed working with his brother at his video stores in Uxbridge and Leicester. He played in the pitch league at the Spencer American Legion, and enjoyed going to Foxwoods, playing Keno, riding motorcycles, and going to car shows. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Memorial calling hours are Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the conclusion of the calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020