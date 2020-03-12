Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
1945 - 2020
Wayne Cooper Obituary
Wayne Gary Cooper, 75

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL - Wayne Gary Cooper age 75 of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of Worcester, Massachusetts died on March 5, 2020. He was born February 7, 1945 to William and Jennie Cooper. He graduated from Worcester trades school and was an electrician all of his life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Verena Cooper; his daughter Sarah Cooper, step-daughter, Gale Reopel; grandson, Alex; step-granddaughter, Lindsey; his 2 sisters, Virginia Weesmon and Dorothy Lane and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements by Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and cremation services. Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
