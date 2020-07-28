1/1
Wayne Frantum
1963 - 2020
Wayne P. Frantum, 57

New Braintree - Wayne P. "Wayno" Frantum, 57, of New Braintree died suddenly on Friday, July 24, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus.

He leaves his loving wife, Susan Frantum of New Braintree; his three children, Brandon M. Frantum of New Braintree, Michelle L. Sanborn of New Braintree, and Crystal L. Sanborn of Vancouver, WA; his four grandchildren, Matthew, Brittany, Siarra, and Olivia; his sister, June Fitton and her husband Michael of Spencer; his Uncle Moe Demers and his wife Liz of Linwood; as well as his faithful companion Coco, plus many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends. He was born in Whitinsville, son of the late Lawrence and Celia (Demers) Frantum.

Wayne was a Machine Operator at St. Gobain for 34 years before retiring in 2017.

Wayne was a hard working guy, who enjoyed his time with his family. He took pride in the restoration of his classic muscle cars, putting together model cars, and tinkering in his garage. Wayne loved ice racing, snowmobiling and playing pool. Wayne loved his best friend Sal Gianffrido and his cruise nights were he would take his Shelby. He was a very loving and supporting man, with a great sense of humor who always found time to joke with his family. He will be deeply missed.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 5 to 7PM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main Street, West Brookfield. For everyone's health and safety, along with the current regulations, masks must be worn along with social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. A Celebration of Life for Wayne will be held at a later date.

An online guest book is available at varnumfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Varnum Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Varnum Funeral Home Inc
43 E Main St
West Brookfield, MA 01585
(508) 867-2885
