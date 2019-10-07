|
Wayne A. Irish, 75
Rutland - Wayne A. Irish, 75, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston after a brief illness.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Alanson L. and Louise C. (Stevens) Irish and had lived in Rutland the past 35 years. Wayne worked at Assumption College in Worcester and later at Saint John's High School in Shrewsbury before retiring.
He leaves his loving wife of 44 years, Helene E. (Ruchala) Irish; his two children, Paul A. Irish and his wife, Ann of Millbury and Kathleen M. Irish of Auburn; his brother, Gerald S. Irish and his wife, Joanne of Eastham; his granddaughter, Hannah; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland Fire Brigade, Old Fire Station Restoration Fund, 240 Main Street, Rutland, MA 01543. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019