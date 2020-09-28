1/1
Wayne Pothier Jr.
Wayne R. Pothier, Jr.

EAST BROOKFIELD - Wayne R. Pothier, Jr., 44, of Prospect St., died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge after being stricken ill at home.

He leaves his parents Wayne R. and Geraldine J. (Muise) Pothier, Sr. with whom he lived, his sister Shannon Kibe and her husband Simon of Worcester and their children Samuel, Mary and Robert, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Born in Worcester, he later graduated from David Prouty High School, Class of 1995. He was a member of the Eagles in Warren and St. John the Baptist Church. His niece and nephews were the loves of his life.

Wayne's funeral will be held on Thursday, Oct. 1 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church, No. Brookfield Rd., E. Brookfield. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of the Rosary Cemetery, Spencer. A calling hour with Covid 19 precautions will be held prior to the Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 am on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc., 330 Congress St., Suite 501, Boston, MA 02216.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
