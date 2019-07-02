|
Wayne "Sars" Sarsfield, 60
Lancaster - Wayne Sarsfield passed away on June 21st 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
He leaves behind his wife Nancy (Kelley) Sarsfield; two sons, Brian VanNess of Oahu, HI. David VanNess, his wife Jamie & four beloved grandchildren Bellah, Caleb, Brody and Jordan of Mason, OH; a daughter Amanda Murray, her husband Troy & a furry grandpup Minnie of Lancaster.
Wayne is survived by his brothers Harold, Eric & Carl Sarsfield; his sisters Sandra Cordio & Becky Brazeau. He leaves behind many nieces & nephews that he adored.
He was preceded by his parents George & Elizabeth Sarsfield as well as his brothers George jr. & Kenneth Sarsfield.
Wayne was born on October 19,1958. He grew up in Hudson on White Pond Road. He later lived in Ashby, Townsend and finally Lancaster. Wayne worked hard in the roofing industry for over 25 years. He liked to be outdoors and loved all the seasons of New England. His joy came when he was riding his Harley or making people smile. So many wonderful things can be said about Wayne and his time here, he will be missed greatly. The family is hosting a celebration of life at the Eagles Club in Leominster on July 20th from 1-4pm.
