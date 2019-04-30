|
|
Wayne P. Shepard
Sturbridge - Wayne Paul Shepard Jr. passed away on April 11, 2019 in the ICU of UMass Worcester, due to complications of drug abuse at the age of 40.
Wayne is survived by his mother, Diane Shepard, his father, Wayne Shepard Sr., his two sisters, Tammy and Katrina, his two sons, Hunter and Greyson, his daughter Samantha, his grandmother Isabel Moore, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
In his free time, Wayne enjoyed hunting with his father and fishing with his two sons. Wayne had a strong work ethic and the family is thankful to his wonderful and supportive boss for sticking by Wayne through his long hard battle.
Wayne battled his drug addiction for 25 years of his life. "When he was good, he was good. When he was bad, he was bad" says his family. Wayne's family feels that his story should be shared with the world and not seen as a drug overdose statistic. Wayne had sober periods but could never completely distance himself from the drug that took his life. Wayne was an inspiration to those around him to keep striving for sobriety not only for family but for himself. The connection and tie that someone feels to such a fatal chemical is sorrowful. Opioids engulf their user and drag them down into a deep abyss of pain. Wayne, unfortunately, was not able to overcome and conquer the pain he felt.
The family of Wayne Paul Shepard Jr. will be holding a private service where they will grieve and mourn his heartbreaking death. At a later date there will be a celebration of his life.
An online guestbook is available at www.BelangerFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019