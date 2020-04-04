|
Wayne J. Swett, 58
Soutbridge - Wayne J.Swett, 58 of Southbridge, formerly of Worcester passed away suddenly Friday April 3, in the Soutbridge Rehabilitation & Healtcare Center.
He leaves behind two sisters Ellen M. Swett of Southbridge, Karen Swett Milani of Webster; a brother in-law Richard M. Milani of Southbridge; two brothers Howard H. Swett, III and his spouse Clarissa M. Peltier of Southbridge, Richard W. Swett of Brimfield; a sister in-law Cindy Swett of Spencer; several nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; cousins; his aunt, Betty Lou Murphy of Auburn; and a uncle Ronald Raivio of Worcester.
He was born in Worcester to the late Barbara M.(Raivio) Swett and George B.Davison.
Wayne graduated from Worcester Boys Trade. He worked as a mason, and Security guard in his younger years. He enjoyed playing cards, collecting coins, stamps, fishing and riding bicycles. His nick name was "Bicycle rider" and he also loved his Motorcycle "the Beast".
He struggled with mental illness most of his life, He was a kind, loving and quiet man loved by his family and friends.
Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Wayne's name to. Mental Health America at www.mhanational.org
Arrangements in the care of Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020