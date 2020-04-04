Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home
36 Butler St
Worcester, MA 01607
(508) 755-3784
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Swett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Swett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Swett Obituary
Wayne J. Swett, 58

Soutbridge - Wayne J.Swett, 58 of Southbridge, formerly of Worcester passed away suddenly Friday April 3, in the Soutbridge Rehabilitation & Healtcare Center.

He leaves behind two sisters Ellen M. Swett of Southbridge, Karen Swett Milani of Webster; a brother in-law Richard M. Milani of Southbridge; two brothers Howard H. Swett, III and his spouse Clarissa M. Peltier of Southbridge, Richard W. Swett of Brimfield; a sister in-law Cindy Swett of Spencer; several nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; cousins; his aunt, Betty Lou Murphy of Auburn; and a uncle Ronald Raivio of Worcester.

He was born in Worcester to the late Barbara M.(Raivio) Swett and George B.Davison.

Wayne graduated from Worcester Boys Trade. He worked as a mason, and Security guard in his younger years. He enjoyed playing cards, collecting coins, stamps, fishing and riding bicycles. His nick name was "Bicycle rider" and he also loved his Motorcycle "the Beast".

He struggled with mental illness most of his life, He was a kind, loving and quiet man loved by his family and friends.

Funeral Services are private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Wayne's name to. Mental Health America at www.mhanational.org

Arrangements in the care of Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lindquist Lundin Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -