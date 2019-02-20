|
|
Wendy D. Kiritsy, 51
Grafton - Wendy D. Kiritsy, 51, formerly of Grafton, MA, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest after a brief hospitalization at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, RI on Sunday, February 17th 2019. She is survived by her husband of nearly 29 years, Peter V. Kiritsy, son, Theodore R. Kiritsy and daughter, Isabelle M. Kiritsy, parents, Arthur W. Parlin, and Deborah (Arnold) of Grafton, brother, Robert L. Parlin and his husband Bren B. Bataclan of Cambridge, MA, and sister, Jodi Prinzivalli, and her husband Jim Roche, of Ringwood, New Jersey. Wendy was born in Worcester, MA and resided most of her life in Grafton. After growing up on Doris Drive, Wendy went on to meet the love of her life, Peter, and graduate from Boston College. They moved back to Grafton, where they raised their wonderful family and were active in the community. Wendy was passionate about working with people, especially children. She spent many years in the Grafton Public School System working as an instructional aide at South Grafton Elementary School and a secretary at Grafton High School. She was a passionate Patriots fan, and an even bigger fan of her son Teddy's theatrical performances, and her daughter Isabelle's sports career. Among her greatest joys was spending time with family and friends up at the lake in Old Town, Maine and taking care of the family's beloved dog, Kansas. Her radiant personality made it impossible not to smile when around her. She will be truly missed and remembered by the many lives and hearts she touched in a short time.
Calling hours are Friday, February 22, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Roney Funeral Home located at 152 Worcester St, North Grafton, MA 01536. The Memorial Service will be held Saturday Morning at 10:00am in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wendy Parlin Kiritsy Memorial Education Fund, a Go-Fund-Me page created for her children's higher education expenses, found at https://www.gofundme.com/wendy-parlin-kiritsy-memorial-education-fund. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with Wendy's family is available at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019