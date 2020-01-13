|
Wendy E Wilson 69
Worcester - Wendy Ellen Wilson 69 of Worcester passed away quietly to God's Mansion on Monday January 6, 2020. Wendy, a lifelong resident of Worcester, was one of nine children. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas H. Wilson and Georgianna L. (Vinette) Wilson. Her brother Thomas O. Wilson passed in 2014.
Wendy leaves four sisters; Georgianna Wilson of Worcester, Carol Carrabba-Poirier and her husband Peter, of Rotonda West, Fl, Laura Wilson of Webster and Joan Ramsdell of Charlton. She leaves three brothers; David Wilson and his wife Pamela of Oxford, Dennis Wilson of Worcester and Peter Wilson and his wife Gloria of Auburn. She also leaves a sister in law, Bonnie Wilson of Hutto Tx, along with many nieces and nephews of several generations.
Wendy had great compassion and empathy for others. She had a heart of gold. She loved music, and had a great sense of humor. Wendy was a proud lifelong member of St. Matthew's Parish of Worcester.
A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church 695 Southbridge St. Worcester. The Church will be available from 9:00 AM for calling hours.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020