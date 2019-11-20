Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bethel Lutheran Church
90 Byrn Mawr Avenue
Auburn, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethel Lutheran Church
90 Byrn Mawr Avenue
Auburn, MA
View Map
Werner Blash


1947 - 2019
Werner Blash Obituary
Werner 'Dan' Blash

AUBURN -

Werner 'Dan' Blash, 72, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

Dan leaves his wife of 32 years Elizabeth C. (Connor) 'Liz' Blash; their children, Ellen F. Blash of Göttingen, Germany, Daniel J. Blash of Worcester, and James W. Blash of Auburn; his brother, Francis Blash of Whitinsvillle; many in-laws, nieces & nephews.

A retired mail handler for the USPS, he also owned and operated Worcester Tae Kwon Do Academy on Lincoln Street for 11 years.

Family and friends will honor and remember Dan's life by gathering for calling hours in Bethel Lutheran Church, 90 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Auburn, on Saturday, November 23rd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by his funeral service celebrated at 1 p.m. Military honors will follow the service and burial in North Cemetery, Oxford is private.

Memorials in his name may be made to the Veterans Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01609.

To view Dan's online tribute, complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com

Arrangements by James & John Heald of The Joyce Funeral Home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
