Wesley Wyman Dalbeck, 95
Worcester - Wesley Wyman Dalbeck, 95, died peacefully in his home on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He leaves his wife of 67 yrs., Betty Jean (Woodbury) Dalbeck, five children, Nancy Dalbeck, John Dalbeck and wife Ellen, Robert Dalbeck and wife Lynn, Helen Dalbeck and husband Alexis Pittman, Mary Ann Fournier and husband Roland, nine grandchildren, five gt. grandchildren and many, many dear friends of all ages.
Born in Fitchburg, MA, he was the son of Wesley H. and Harriet (Wyman) Dalbeck. Following graduation from Fitchburg High School, Wesley became a machinist and worked for two local companies, retiring from L. Hardy Co.
Wesley was an avid Red Sox fan and loved spending summers as a child up at York Beach, Maine and spent every wedding anniversary at the Cutty Sark in York Beach. He loved playing all kinds of games. He was a long time member of the First Congregational Church Worcester, the Athelston Masonic Lodge and the Retired Men's Club of Greendale. Wes was a member of the York Beach Liar's Club and the Wyman Family Cousins Club.
To many, he was affectionately known as "Uncle Wes" and had the gift of connecting with people wherever he was. Wesley and his beloved wife Betty were campers for 57 yrs. (1958-2015) at Camp Wellville.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 28 from 9:45-10:45 am. at First Congregational Church, 1070 Pleasant St., Worcester followed by a funeral service at 11 am. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery, Worcester, MA. The Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or Camp Wellville, 1 Dalbeck Lane, Ashburnham,MA 01430
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 25 to May 26, 2019