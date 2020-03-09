|
|
Wieslawa E. Rogowska
Holden - Wieslawa E. (Cwalinska) Rogowska, 67, of Holden died peacefully surrounded by her family after battling several cancers over the last few years on Sunday, March 8, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Ludwik Rogowski, her children, Agnieszka Serafin and her husband Krzysztof of Holden with whom she made her home; Andrzej Rogowski and his wife Anna of Holden and Pawel Rogowski and his wife Olga of Worcester; six grandchildren, Sebastian, Kristian, Gabriela, David, Daniel and Alicja, her mother, Janina Cwalinska of Rutland; two brothers, Miroslaw Cwalinski and his wife Danuta of Rutland and Jan Cwalinski and his wife Irena of Worcester and several nieces and nephews. Wieslawa was born in Bagienice, Poland and has lived here for 11 years. Her father, Czeslaw Cwalinski died in 2006. She was also predeceased by four siblings in their childhood, Jan, Halina, Jozef and Marianna.
Mrs. Rogowska was an active member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Worcester. She was always willing to volunteer to help whether at her church or in the community. Wieslawa was devoted to her family and loved being with her children and grandchildren. Her grandkids were her life.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from HENRY – DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St, Worcester with a Mass at 10:30 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward St, Worcester. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours in the funeral home are Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020