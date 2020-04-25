|
|
Wilfred G. Allaire
Spencer - Wilfred G. Allaire, III, 71, of Spencer, died Wednesday, April 22 at his home.
His husband of 10 years, Larry L. Saylor died in 2015. He will be forever remembered by his son Jonathan Allaire and his wife Irene, his daughter Heather Roberts and her husband Lawrence and two grandchildren; Madison and Riley Allaire all from Mount Airy, MD.
Wilfred was a longtime registered nurse and he retired in 2018 from Adcare Hospital, Worcester.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of Wilfred G. Allaire, II and Florence (Dube) Allaire. He is a graduate of Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing, and also attended Anna Maria College in Paxton.
He was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish and the Lashaway Senior Citizens Club at the East Brookfield Senior Center. He enjoyed music, theater, travelling, the beach, cars, and cooking. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family.
At this time no funeral services are planned due to health restrictions. A Memorial Mass and burial will take place at a later date in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The , 1 Abbey Lane, Middleboro, MA 02346 or Catholic Charities, 25 W Chester St.,Worcester, MA 01605.
J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020