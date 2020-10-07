1/1
Wilfred Allaire III
Wilfred G. Allaire, III

SPENCER - Wilfred G. Allaire, III, 71, of Spencer, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his home.

His husband of 10 years, Larry L. Saylor died in 2015. He will be forever remembered by his son Jonathan Allaire and his wife Irene, his daughter Heather Roberts and her husband Lawrence and two grandchildren, Madison and Riley Allaire all from Mount Airy, MD.

Wilfred was a longtime registered nurse and he retired in 2018 from Adcare Hospital, Worcester.

Born in Worcester, he was the son of Wilfred G. Allaire, II and Florence (Dube) Allaire. He is a graduate of Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing, and also attended Anna Maria College in Paxton.

He was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish and the Lashaway Senior Citizens Club at the East Brookfield Senior Center. He enjoyed music, theater, travelling, the beach, cars, and cooking. Most importantly he enjoyed spending time with his family.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 17 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church Street, Spencer. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. There are no calling hours. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The American Lung Association, 1 Abbey Lane, Middleboro, MA 02346 or Catholic Charities, 25 W Chester St., Worcester, MA 01605.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
