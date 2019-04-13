Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Wilfred J. Scott, Jr. 74

Marlborough - Wilfred J. Scott, Jr. 74, of Marlborough died Thursday April 11, 2019 at his son's home in Leominster. His wife Mary Ellen (Dupuis) Scott died in 2006. He was born in Worcester, raised in Auburn, the son of the late Wilfred J. Scott, Sr. and Anna J. (Finn) Scott. He was a graduate of St. Peter's High School in Worcester Class of 1962. Wilfred was a United States Air Force veteran during the Vietnam War and served in the Philippines as an aircraft Mechanic. He was a machinist at several machine shops in the Worcester for over 35 years retiring in 2007. In his spare time, he loved golfing and fishing. He will be remembered for his kindness to others. He leaves a son Christopher M. Scott of Leominster; a daughter Cheryl L. Bohlin and her husband Doug of West Boylston; a brother Stephen P. Scott of Connecticut; a sister-in-law Sister Anne Dupuis; two stepsons, Wayne and Roger Labbe both of Marlborough; a step-daughter Rhonda Gilcrest of Oxford; a dear friend that he treated as his own daughter Cheryl Costley of Leominster; several grandchildren, Amanda, Lindsey, Jenna, Anabelle, Janie, Felicia, Danielle and Brad; a niece, nephew and several cousins.

Calling hours will be held Thursday April 18 from 5-8 p.m. in the Collins Funeral Home (www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. Burial with Military Honors will be held in St. George's Cemetery, Framingham at a later date. All are invited to sign Wilfred's online guestbook at

www.CollinsFuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
